Complete portions for SSLC, PUC boards by April 20: Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allaying all fears over board exams amidst the second wave of Covid-19, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar maintained that all measures were being taken in the state for the smooth conduct of SSLC and PUC examinations.

Chairing a meet with officials of the education department here on Saturday, Kumar made it clear that exams will be conducted as planned, adhering to guidelines put in place by the state government. PUC exams are slated to begin from May 24, while SSLC exams will start from June 21.

Accordingly, the minister asked officials to ensure that the portions are completed by April 20, so that students get ample time for revision. “It is the responsibility of concerned school authorities to maintain hygiene on their campuses by regularly sanitising classrooms.

There should be no compromise on safety measures,” he said, appealing to teachers to pay extra attention towards improving the results of their schools. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister also asked teachers to ensure physical distancing among students at schools.Senior officials of the education department were present.

K-SET examination postponed

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), considered to be a gate examination to enter the teaching profession in higher education, which was slated to be held on April 11 has been postponed. The K-SET examination coordinator, H Rajashekar, said the exam dates will be announced on the official website, and students are appealed to follow the website for further details. The University of Mysore (UoM) is the nodal agency authorised by the UGC to conduct the exam. UoM registrar Prof Shivappa said the ongoing KSRTC strike is one of the main reasons behind the postponement.