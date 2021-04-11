STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Complete portions for SSLC, PUC boards by April 20: Minister

Accordingly, the minister asked officials to ensure that the portions are completed by April 20, so that students get ample time for revision.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwanth Narayan presents a gold medal to 70-year-old Anasuya during the eighth convocation of Karnataka Sanskrit Unversity in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allaying all fears over board exams amidst the second wave of Covid-19, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar maintained that all measures were being taken in the state for the smooth conduct of SSLC and PUC examinations. 

Chairing a meet with officials of the education department here on Saturday, Kumar made it clear that exams will be conducted as planned, adhering to guidelines put in place by the state government. PUC exams are slated to begin from May 24, while SSLC exams will start from June 21.

Accordingly, the minister asked officials to ensure that the portions are completed by April 20, so that students get ample time for revision. “It is the responsibility of concerned school authorities to maintain hygiene on their campuses by regularly sanitising classrooms.

There should be no compromise on safety measures,” he said, appealing to teachers to pay extra attention towards improving the results of their schools. The Primary and Secondary Education Minister also asked teachers to ensure physical distancing among students at schools.Senior officials of the education department were present.

K-SET examination postponed
Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), considered to be a gate examination to enter the teaching profession in higher education, which was slated to be held on April 11 has been postponed. The K-SET examination coordinator, H Rajashekar, said the exam dates will be announced on the official website, and students are appealed to follow the website for further details. The University of Mysore (UoM) is the nodal agency authorised by the UGC to conduct the exam. UoM registrar Prof Shivappa said the ongoing KSRTC strike is one of the main reasons behind the postponement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC Suresh Kumar PUC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp