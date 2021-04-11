STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No summer vacation this year, says Ashwath Narayan

Published: 11th April 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday announced that the ongoing examinations for higher education courses will not be stopped, and all activities will take place as per schedule. Also, summer vacations will be cancelled for the year. 

Talking to mediapersons at the eighth convocation of the Sanskrit University, Dr Ashwath Narayan said that at the university level, under-graduate, post-graduate, engineering, diploma and all department examinations that come under the state education department will be held without any change.

For the upcoming academic year 2021-22 too, there will be no change in the academic activities. After the examinations, there will be no summer vacation and classes will begin early. The next academic year will have both offline and online classes and will start with online classes, but attendance will be compulsory. 

Meanwhile, due to Covid-19, the Learning Management System has been implemented and 1.6 lakh students in government colleges will receive free tabs. “Students can learn from anywhere. The previous year, 1.1 lakh students were given tabs,” he added.

