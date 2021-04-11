Opposition slams Karnataka govt on night curfew, transport strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) slammed the State Government for imposing night curfew to contain the spread of Covid and pointed at its “failure” to resolve the ongoing statewide strike by transport corporation employees.

“The government should not be adamant, but make efforts to convince the employees to return to work. It is the government’s responsibility to take them into confidence and put an end to the inconvenience caused to people,” said JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ministers should invite the employees for talks to resolve the issue, he suggested. Transport corporations employees have launched an indefinite strike from April 7 demanding pay on par with the 6th Pay Commission recommendation. The government has rejected the demand, but agreed to give an 8 per cent salary hike to them.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah questioned the government’s decision to impose a night curfew from Saturday. If the Chief Minister really wants to contain the Covid spread, he must ensure strict enforcement of precautionary measures, increase testing and provide treatment to those who tested positive, he added.