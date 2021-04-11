Transport dept picks housing to target kin of striking employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the transport corporation employees’ strike entered the fourth day, family members of employees taking part in the agitation got a jolt with the transport department sending them notices reminding them of the conditions for allocating them staff quarters.

The government chose to tell the kin of employees that the staff quarters are given to them under the terms that the employees are available for duty when required, failing which action can be taken against them. This is the first time that the relatives of transport employees have got such notices.

A transport official told TNSE, “The families of employees are misreading the notice. Nowhere does it say the services of employees would be terminated, though under ESMA and Labour Commissioner’s ban on strike, it can be done. It only states that action could be taken, which may be disciplinary or transfer. As we are trying to get employees back to work and family members are not cooperating, we were left with no other option.”

Members of striking unions said the notices are a pressure tactic to break the agitation. “But it will not work and the strike will continue,” they asserted. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi alleged that Opposition party leaders are instigating the employees. “Several rounds of talks have been held. The employees should not forget that at a time when many did not get salaries, the government released over Rs 2,000 crore for salaries.

Many are keen to return to work, but they are being threatened by some misguided and politically-motivated unions. They should realise that if buses don’t run, there will be no revenue and it will be difficult to pay their salaries.” Family members of agitators said, “The MLAs, MPs and other politicians should forgo their monthly salaries and other earnings and see how difficult it gets. We have no money to buy ration or medicines.”

The strike hit the people planning to travel to their hometowns during the weekend for Ugadi. Many missed their buses as BMTC vehicles too are off the road and travellers could not make it to KSRTC bus-stands, from where the transport department has made alternative arrangements. KSRTC officials said the ticket fares of those who had pre-booked will be fully refunded.

The Transport Department said FIRs have been filed against 20 employees for harassing those returning to duty, while cybercrime cases have been booked against many others. As a disciplinary action, KSRTC transferred 73 drivers and conductors, four traffic supervisory staff and 11 mechanical staff. The BMTC dismissed 60 trainees and 58 probationary staffers. The officials said private bus operators are complaining that they are not getting enough passengers leading to losses.