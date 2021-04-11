STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Transport dept picks housing to target kin of striking employees

Nowhere does it say the services of employees would be terminated, though under ESMA and Labour Commissioner’s ban on strike, it can be done.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

People, who had hoped to take buses to their hometowns, leave the KSRTC Bus Stand at Majestic, Bengaluru, as vehicles continue to stay off the road on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the transport corporation employees’ strike entered the fourth day, family members of employees taking part in the agitation got a jolt with the transport department sending them notices reminding them of the conditions for allocating them staff quarters. 

The government chose to tell the kin of employees that the staff quarters are given to them under the terms that the employees are available for duty when required, failing which action can be taken against them. This is the first time that the relatives of transport employees have got such notices.

A transport official told TNSE, “The families of employees are misreading the notice. Nowhere does it say the services of employees would be terminated, though under ESMA and Labour Commissioner’s ban on strike, it can be done. It only states that action could be taken, which may be disciplinary or transfer. As we are trying to get employees back to work and family members are not cooperating, we were left with no other option.”

Members of striking unions said the notices are a pressure tactic to break the agitation. “But it will not work and the strike will continue,” they asserted. Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi alleged that Opposition party leaders are instigating the employees. “Several rounds of talks have been held. The employees should not forget that at a time when many did not get salaries, the government released over Rs 2,000 crore for salaries.

Many are keen to return to work, but they are being threatened by some misguided and politically-motivated unions. They should realise that if buses don’t run, there will be no revenue and it will be difficult to pay their salaries.”  Family members of agitators said, “The MLAs, MPs and other politicians should forgo their monthly salaries and other earnings and see how difficult it gets. We have no money to buy ration or medicines.”

The strike hit the people planning to travel to their hometowns during the weekend for Ugadi. Many missed their buses as BMTC vehicles too are off the road and travellers could not make it to KSRTC bus-stands, from where the transport department has made alternative arrangements. KSRTC officials said the ticket fares of those who had pre-booked will be fully refunded. 

The Transport Department said FIRs have been filed against 20 employees for harassing those returning to duty, while cybercrime cases have been booked against many others.  As a disciplinary action, KSRTC transferred 73 drivers and conductors, four traffic supervisory staff and 11 mechanical staff. The BMTC dismissed 60 trainees and 58 probationary staffers. The officials said private bus operators are complaining that they are not getting enough passengers leading to losses. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transport strike KSRTC
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp