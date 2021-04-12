14-year-old gets stuck in machine, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 14-year-old boy was killed after he touched a saree compressor machine out of curiosity, and got fatally injured. The tragic incident occurred at Hosaguddadahalli in Byatarayanapura police station limits, on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Police said Sachin’s cousin, Manisha, works at JM Handlooms located near their house. On Saturday afternoon, Sachin went to give her lunch. When she was eating, he touched the roller of the compressor machine out of curiosity.

His hand got stuck in the machine, and he was pulled by the force, which led to his head crashing into the iron casing of the machine. He suffered severe head injuries. The staff immediately switched off the machine, and pulled the boy free.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead by the doctors. Police have registered a case. Investigators said only three staffers were present at the site when the incident occurred. They are questioning how a minor was allowed to get close to a machine which was in operation.