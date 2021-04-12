BJP candidate Patil tests positive for Covid, Maski campaign may be hit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : BJP Maski candidate Prathapgouda Patil on Sunday tested positive for Covid, throwing his campaign plans into disarray. He was admitted to hospital and his aides have been isolated. While his condition is stable, the BJP is worried about the last five days of critical campaigning. In the recent Sira bypoll, JDS candidate Ammajamma had faced a similar situation, and was hospitalised, but could not capitalise on the sympathy factor and had lost the election.

With Covid cases continuing to soar, many politicians, especially those in the thick of bypolls, have been affected. Karnataka Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Sunday tested positive, taking the number of ministers affected by Covid to two, with Govind Karjol already in Manipal Hospitals for the past four days. Karjol had been admitted to hospital in September last year too.

Earlier, BJP Chief Whip Sunil Kumar, who was in-charge of the Kerala elections, tested positive and was admitted to TMA Pai Hospital. Many politicians from Tamil Nadu, too, have tested positive. Former Karnataka-cadre IPS officer K Annamalai aka Singham, who contested from Aruvakurichi in Tamil Nadu, was hospitalised after he tested positive.

Annamalai tweeted about his condition and requested those who had come in contact with him recently “to watch out for any symptoms & get tested”. Politician Khushbu Sundar and her filmmaker husband Sundar C also tested positive.