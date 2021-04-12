BJP govt will fall after bypoll results: Surjewala

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN (BIDAR) / BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Government, led by chief minister B S Yediyurappa is first in 3 aspects corruption, maladministration and incompetence, said AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Sunday.

“Yediyurappa and Eshwarappa (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister) were considered two pillars of the BJP government. But Eshwarappa has petitioned the Governor that the chief minister is interfering in his ministry. It is the duty of the party high command to sack either Eshwarappa for petitioning before the Governor against or Yediyurappa if Eshwarappa’s allegations are true. But why is the party keeping quiet,” Surjewala asked.

Attacking the Janata Dal (S) for fielding a minority community candidate in the Basavakalyan Assembly constituency and not contesting from Maski, he said, “It has fielded a candidate in Basavakalyan to help BJP, while in Maski, it has opted out as it would have affected the ruliong party’s prospects.”

“The writing on the wall is clear... The governments at the Centre and State will be changed. The results of the by-elections will be the precursor to the fall of the BJP government in the state,” said Surjewala in Belagavi, which is facing the Lok Sabha bypoll.

He said the BJP government in the state will fall after Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi wins the Belagavi bypoll. Later, Congress will form the government with the mandate of the people, he added.

The Karnataka High Court is still hearing three cases of corruption against the chief minister, while his family members are misusing the government machinery, he added.

Rahul, a nightmare for BJP leaders: Kharge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has become a nightmare for BJP leaders, who are worried about what he does and does not, said opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Belagavi on Sunday, responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s statement that Rahul has not campaigned in West Bengal. On Joshi’s other statement that “Congress has no clear stand” on its agreement with the Gupkar alliance in J&K, Kharge said pm Narendra Modi, too, does not have a clear stand. “Didn’t he join hands with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu?” he added.