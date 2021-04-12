STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP in no hurry to act on Yatnal, KSE: Sadananda Gowda

This is in contrast to BJP National Secretary Arun Singh’s recent statement that the central leaders would definitely take action against Yatnal. 

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

By Express News Service

BASAVAKALYAN(BIDAR) : Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said the BJP top brass will not rush to take action against party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa. 

Gowda, who was campaigning for the BJP candidate here on Sunday, told TNIE that the central leadership will first deliberate on Yatnal’s repeated attacks on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Eshwarappa’s letter against the CM to the Governor. This is in contrast to BJP National Secretary Arun Singh’s recent statement that the central leaders would definitely take action against Yatnal. 

“Apart from ensuring discipline in the party, the leaders will also focus on winning the general elections in 2023. They will attempt to bring an understanding between the leaders,” he said.  Asked whether he, too, will join the race for chief minister’s post if central leaders opt for a change in state leadership, Gowda replied in the negative.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh said the party will win all three bypolls in Karnataka, as people have faith in the Modi and Yediyurappa governments. Addressing an election campaign on Sunday, Singh said that Basavakalyan will achieve more progress if voters support a BJP candidate in the April 17 bypolls. 

“There is a BJP wave across the country, and the party will come to power with a majority for the first time in West Bengal. It will also improve its position in Kerala and Tamil Nadu,” he said. Sadananda Gowda, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Housing Minister Somanna also spoke.

Cong, JDS leaders switch to BJP
On the occasion, former MLC Prakash Khandre of the Janata Dal (S) and other leaders from both Congress and JDS, joined the BJP.

