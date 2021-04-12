STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Double murder: Cops zero in on suspect, yet to arrest him

The Puttenahalli police, investigating the sensational double-murder case, zeroed in on a suspect on Sunday, and are yet to arrest him.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police, investigating the sensational double-murder case, zeroed in on a suspect on Sunday, and are yet to arrest him. A senior police officer said, “We have definite clues of the assailant who came alone and killed Mamata Basu and her son’s friend Debrath Behra.

During the investigation, two special teams questioned a few suspects, including two men who visited the house a day before of the murders. They had gone to the house to set up a broadband connection. After analysing the CCTV footage from surrounding areas, we got a clear image of the suspect and his movements. He will be nabbed soon.

We don’t want to reveal any more details of the assailant at this stage.” It is learnt that the scene of crime was disturbed and forensic experts could not find any important clues or evidence because of that. An official from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory said, “We can gather clinching evidence only if the crime scene is secured properly.

But in this case, many people, including family members, domestic help and the neighbours, had entered the scene, destroying vital clues. That is the reason we could not collect importance evidence.”The elderly woman, Basu, and her son’s friend Debrath Behra,(41), a techie, were found murdered in her house in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Thursday. The assailant escaped with a laptop, gold valuables and DVR attached to a CCTV camera that was installed outside the house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
arrest
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp