Double murder: Cops zero in on suspect, yet to arrest him

BENGALURU: The Puttenahalli police, investigating the sensational double-murder case, zeroed in on a suspect on Sunday, and are yet to arrest him. A senior police officer said, “We have definite clues of the assailant who came alone and killed Mamata Basu and her son’s friend Debrath Behra.

During the investigation, two special teams questioned a few suspects, including two men who visited the house a day before of the murders. They had gone to the house to set up a broadband connection. After analysing the CCTV footage from surrounding areas, we got a clear image of the suspect and his movements. He will be nabbed soon.

We don’t want to reveal any more details of the assailant at this stage.” It is learnt that the scene of crime was disturbed and forensic experts could not find any important clues or evidence because of that. An official from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory said, “We can gather clinching evidence only if the crime scene is secured properly.

But in this case, many people, including family members, domestic help and the neighbours, had entered the scene, destroying vital clues. That is the reason we could not collect importance evidence.”The elderly woman, Basu, and her son’s friend Debrath Behra,(41), a techie, were found murdered in her house in JP Nagar 7th Phase on Thursday. The assailant escaped with a laptop, gold valuables and DVR attached to a CCTV camera that was installed outside the house.