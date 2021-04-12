STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi may mess it up for BJP, Congress

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) could decide the fate of BJP and Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Belagavi on April 17, said experts.

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) could decide the fate of BJP and Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Belagavi on April 17, said experts. When the BJP announced Mangala, wife of late Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, as the candidate, it was sure of victory. But the poll became more competitive when Congress put Yamkanmardi MLA Satish Jarkiholi in the fray.

Though the fight seems to be between these two high-profile candidates, MES too has fielded Shubham Shelke, which could prove to be a jackpot or curse for BJP and Congress. Several pro-Maharashtra groups have extended support to Shelke during campaigning, worrying the camps of two national parties.

But it could be a bigger headache for BJP as the same segment had supported it during the last Parliamentary elections. There is a sense of disappointment among pro-Maharashtrians, who feel that their interests have been neglected. The same section had been a traditional support base for Congress, which changed track after the Modi wave. 

Senior MES leader Manohar Kinekar said differences among pro-Maharashtra groups have been ironed out and they have all come together to support the MES candidate to prove their strength. The constituency has around 18 lakh pro-Maharashtrian voters, but Shelke is focusing only on Belagavi Rural, North and South Assembly constituencies, which have around 8 lakh such voters, he said.

