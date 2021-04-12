PM Modi takes stock of Covid situation in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on phone, to take stock about the Covid situation in Karnataka. Yediyurappa is believed to have apprised Modi about the night curfew and other measures the State has taken to deal with the spike in numbers.

PM Modi reportedly appreciated the State government for the measures taken so far, and is said to have suggested focusing on micromanagement and micro-containment zones to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection in the State.

The phone call took place around 10am after the PMO informed the CMO that PM Modi wanted to speak to Yediyurappa. The conversation, in Hindi and English, is said to have lasted a few minutes. CMO sources said it is not uncommon for PM Modi to speak to Yediyurappa, and that he had spoken to chief ministers during floods in many states.

The call comes after the PM’s video conference with chief ministers last Thursday, following which corona curfew was clamped in seven cities, from April 10 to 20. The CM later tweeted, “Spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the measures being taken in the state to mitigate second wave of pandemic. PM appreciated the government’s efforts and suggested to focus on micro containment zones to contain the spread of infection.”

Karnataka has seen a spike in Covid cases since the beginning of this month, and reported over 10,000 fresh cases on Sunday. Karnataka has 61,653 active cases. In another tweet, Yediyurappa said, “Vaccine is the biggest weapon available to us in this battle against Covid-19. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and also encourage people around you to get vaccinated. Let us continue to stay protected by wearing masks and following social distance.”

