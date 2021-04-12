STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandur village among seven to be turned into models under Prabuddha scheme 

Yeswanthanagar village is located about 13km from Sandur, and has a rich mining area. The village has a population of 9,000, and a 75% literacy rate.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI:  Yeswanthanagar village of Sandur taluk in Ballari district has made it to the big league — it’s one among seven villages in India chosen to be developed under the Union government’s Prabuddha Gram Yojana (scheme). The village is the only one chosen in entire South India.

Yeswanthanagar village is located about 13km from Sandur, and has a rich mining area. The village has a population of 9,000, and a 75% literacy rate. Under the project, the village will be developed as a model village, with the focus on basic amenities, cleanliness and digitisation. Sandur taluk has the highest numbers of mining units in Karnataka. 

An official from the district administration confirmed that the Central Scientific and Instruments Organisation had announced Yeswanthanagar as one among six Prabuddha villages in India. “The scheme will improve the village in all aspects. The project is being taken up on a pilot basis and soon, more villages from different regions will be added under the scheme,” he said. 

A few months ago, a central team visited the village and took down necessary details for documentation. “A DPR will be prepared, and the project will soon be implemented. Good roads, hospitals, electricity, drinking water and drainage facilities will be improved,” the official added.

The locals here are flush with pride that their village has been chosen for the Central government project. A local panchayat member said they were yet to receive any written communication from the Centre about the project. “But we have been told by the administration that Yeswanthanagar village has been picked under the Prabuddha scheme. The panchayat strives for development of the village with whatever funds we get. But this Central government scheme will be a boon,” the member said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandur village Prabuddha scheme 
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp