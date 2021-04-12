STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman plans to sell kidney, duped of Rs 2.2 lakh

A 35-year-old woman who wanted to sell her kidney was conned of Rs 2.2 lakh by online fraudsters. 

Published: 12th April 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Manuja (name changed), a resident of Balaji Layout in Hongasandra, has filed a complaint with the cyber crime police in connection with the incident.

According to her complaint, she had some financial issues and hence had decided to sell her kidney. However, as she had no idea whom to approach, she searched about it online. On January 31, she came across a phone number on a website and contacted the same.

“The woman who introduced herself as Nirmala Das assured me that she will arrange a receiver. She also asked me to pay various charges such as donor charges and insurance charges. Through multiple transactions, I transferred a total of Rs 2.20 lakh to the bank account numbers provided by her. After March 17, she stopped replying to my calls,” Manuja stated in the complaint. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case.

