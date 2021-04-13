STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CD row: Woman submits documents, video footage before SIT

However, a group of lawyers representing the woman dismissed it as “cooked up”, saying she did not give such a statement. 

Former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team probing the CD-gate case allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, got a break on Monday when the woman in the video appeared before the investigating officer and submitted some documents, including video footage related to the case. 

Meanwhile, it is being reported in the media that the woman has claimed that she was used for the honeytrap. It is said that she gave a statement before SIT that prime suspect Naresh Gowda and his friend Shravan are behind it. However, a group of lawyers representing the woman dismissed it as “cooked up”, saying she did not give such a statement. 

A senior police officer said the woman came before SIT following a notice, issued after her statement against Jarkiholi was recorded, from ACP MC Kavitha, the investigating officer. 

