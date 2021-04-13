STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka witnesses close to 20k new Covid cases in two days

Published: 13th April 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Under the ‘Covid-19 vaccination programme at workplace’ Ramaiah Memorial Hospital provided vaccine shots to the employees of L&T Construction Equipment Ltd in Doddaballapur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 48 hours, Karnataka has reported a record number of Covid cases in the second wave. The state reported 10,250 cases on Sunday and 9,579 on Monday, amounting to a total of 19,829 new patients within a span of two days. The total number of cases is now 10,74,869. The positivity rate has been going up for the last four days, jumping from 4.69 per cent on April 11 to 4.71 per cent on April 12. The recovery rate has been consistently decreasing. 

Though more people, that is 2,767, were discharged in the day, as compared to 2,638 discharges the day before, the recovery rate went below 92 per cent. The total discharges now stand at 9,85,924. The death toll increased from 40 on Sunday to 52 on Monday, which is the highest so far in the second wave, bringing the mortality rate to 1.20 per cent. The total number of deaths stands at 12,941. 

Active cases in the state crossed the 75,000 mark and now stand at 75,985 cases, experiencing a 9.76 per cent growth from the day before when the active cases stood at 69,225. Bengaluru alone reported 6,367 new cases in the day, lower than the day before when 7,584 were reported. The city’s recovery rate is also falling drastically, and on Monday, it went below 88 per cent, now standing at 87.42 per cent. Active cases in the capital crossed the 56,000 mark and stood at 56,545 patients. Of these active cases, 470 are high risk and in the ICU. 

