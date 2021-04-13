Maski bypolls: Two held for distributing money, one for receiving

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: The district police arrested three people, including two BJP workers, for allegedly distributing money, and a woman for accepting cash, in Maski constituency. The person who distributed money to the woman is absconding. One BJP worker was arrested after a video clip of him distributing money at Harvapur went viral.

Following a complaint by election officials, police arrested Amit of Holenarasipur town in Hassan district. In another case, BJP worker Chittibabu was arrested for distributing money to voters at Durga Camp. Police also registered a case against Hemant, a native of Hassan district, for distributing money and arrested Tayamma for accepting money.