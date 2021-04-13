Now, take cruise around Karwar islands, walk around mangroves

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Tourists can now visit the islands around Karwar and take a walk around the mangroves on Kalimata Island as a part of a premium cruise package.The cruise boat, known as Kali River Garden Ripples, is shaped like a shikara boat, which is considered as the first of its kind on the entire coast of the state.The cruise service, offered by a private firm, operates cruises thrice a day from Kali River Garden in Karwar and will ferry tourists to various islands.

“We will take them around Railway Beach, Devbagh Beach, Kalimata Island and other islands. We will only stop at Kalimata Island where the visitors can get down and go for a walk around the mangroves, before winding up the tour,” said Roshan Pinto, managing director, Leisure Routes Hospitality and Tourism.

The walk will promote mangrove tourism, which has been launched by the forest department, he said.Each boat trip will carry 25 tourists at a time for an hour at Rs 699 per person. The cruise was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and others.