STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Now, take cruise around Karwar islands, walk around mangroves

 Tourists can now visit the islands around Karwar and take a walk around the mangroves on Kalimata Island as a part of a premium cruise package.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

The cruise boat on the waters near Kali River Gardens in Karwar | Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Tourists can now visit the islands around Karwar and take a walk around the mangroves on Kalimata Island as a part of a premium cruise package.The cruise boat, known as Kali River Garden Ripples, is shaped like a shikara boat, which is considered as the first of its kind on the entire coast of the state.The cruise service, offered by a private firm, operates cruises thrice a day from Kali River Garden in Karwar and will ferry tourists to various islands. 

“We will take them around Railway Beach, Devbagh Beach, Kalimata Island and other islands. We will only stop at Kalimata Island where the visitors can get down and go for a walk around the mangroves, before winding up the tour,” said Roshan Pinto, managing director, Leisure Routes Hospitality and Tourism.

The walk will promote mangrove tourism, which has been launched by the forest department, he said.Each boat trip will carry 25 tourists at a time for an hour at Rs 699 per person. The cruise was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karwar mangroves Karnataka tourism
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp