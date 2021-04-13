Vokkaligara Sangha polls amid Covid surge, members worried

bansy kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vokkaligara Sangha, to which elections are due next month, on Monday put up the final list of voters on its website and asked voters to collect voter identity slips. Questions are being raised as to how the Sangha can go ahead with its May 16 election at a time when the Covid curve is peaking.



There is concern among members that holding elections may put the entire Vokkaliga community at risk. Some members took to social media to express their concerns about campaigning, which is due to begin since the official list was finalised and put out on Monday.

The Vokkaligara Sangha, which runs educational institutions and welfare centres, said those who have misplaced or lost their identity cards need to collect them by May 5.

Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and member of the Karnataka Covid Task Force, told TNIE, “This is a national medical emergency and in this background, holding of any election puts those exposed to meetings and campaigns at risk. Considering these are extraordinary times, it would not be safe to hold these elections. I would go so far as to say holding even bypolls and elections in states is extremely risky.’’

K V Chandrashekar, a prominent Sangha member, took to social media to ask if it is safe to hold elections now, and if the process cannot be postponed, considering Covid numbers are increasing. Senior IAS officer (rtd) Thimme Gowda told The New Indian Express, “Considering the Vokkaligara Sangha is an organisation with lakhs of members, and a large presence in districts, there could be campaigning, large meetings and house visits by aspirants. This should not put members at risk, and since experts are predicting a Covid peak in mid-May, it is better to postpone elections for a month or until things get better.’’

WILL COVID LEAD TO POSTPONING OF KSP POLLS?

Bengaluru: With the Kannada Sahitya Parishat elections, which are held for state and district units every five years, slated for May 9, there is concern among some quarters whether these elections, too, should be postponed because of the increase in Covid cases. The KSP has 3.1 lakh members across the state and low-key campaigning and meetings for the elections have already started.

But experts are of the opinion that these elections must be postponed. Many feel that postponing the elections is the right way considering that there are 39,000 members in Bengaluru’s 28 constituencies and Anekal, and 24,000 members in Mandya. But most districts have fewer than 10,000 members and those seeking to get elected have been holding meetings aggressively.