STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vokkaligara Sangha polls amid Covid surge, members worried

The Vokkaligara Sangha, to which elections are due next month, on Monday put up the final list of voters on its website and asked voters to collect voter identity slips.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By  bansy kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vokkaligara Sangha, to which elections are due next month, on Monday put up the final list of voters on its website and asked voters to collect voter identity slips. Questions are being raised as to how the Sangha can go ahead with its May 16 election at a time when the Covid curve is peaking. 

There is concern among members that holding elections may put the entire Vokkaliga community at risk. Some members took to social media to express their concerns about campaigning, which is due to begin since the official list was finalised and put out on Monday.  

The Vokkaligara Sangha, which runs educational institutions and welfare centres, said those who have misplaced or lost their identity cards need to collect them by May 5. 

Dr CN Manjunath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and member of the Karnataka Covid Task Force, told TNIE, “This is a national medical emergency and in this background, holding of any election puts those exposed to meetings and campaigns at risk. Considering these are extraordinary times, it would not be safe to hold these elections. I would go so far as to say holding even bypolls and elections in states is extremely risky.’’     

K V Chandrashekar, a prominent Sangha member, took to social media to ask if it is safe to hold elections now, and if the process cannot be postponed, considering Covid numbers are increasing. Senior IAS officer (rtd) Thimme Gowda told The New Indian Express, “Considering the Vokkaligara Sangha is an organisation with lakhs of members, and a large presence in districts, there could be campaigning, large meetings and house visits by aspirants. This should not put members at risk, and since experts are predicting a Covid peak in mid-May, it is better to postpone elections for a month or until things get better.’’

WILL COVID LEAD TO POSTPONING OF KSP POLLS?
Bengaluru: With the Kannada Sahitya Parishat elections, which are held for state and district units every five years, slated for May 9, there is concern among some quarters whether these elections, too, should be postponed because of the increase in Covid cases. The KSP has 3.1 lakh members across the state and low-key campaigning and meetings for the elections have already started.

But experts are of the opinion that these elections must be postponed. Many feel that postponing the elections is the right way considering that there are 39,000 members in Bengaluru’s 28 constituencies and Anekal, and 24,000 members in Mandya. But most districts have fewer than 10,000 members and those seeking to get elected have been holding meetings aggressively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vokkaligara COVID 19 Vokkaliga community Vokkaligara Sangha
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp