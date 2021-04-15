Ambedkar real crusader of equality: MP A Narayanaswamy

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Calling Dr BR Ambedkar as an epitome of equality and social justice, MP A Narayanaswamy on Wednesday said, ‘We couldn’t have even imagined the life of more than 80 per cent of the population of the country if Ambedkar was not born here.”

Addressing a gathering during an event to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in the city, Narayanaswamy said, “Ambedkar, who experienced inequality, casteism and religious intolerance, believed that knowledge is the only tool to counter them. Education, organisation and struggle should be our guiding force to reach new heights. It is because of Ambedkar, I became MP and also served as a MLA. The credit toes to Ambedkar, the father of Indian constitution.”

He also advised dalits to get higher education and social justice. By tapping the benefits of government schemes, people should take up education and excel in their lives, he added. Earlier, Narayanswamy offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar at Shivasharana Madara Channaiah Gurupeet.