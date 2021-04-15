STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 11k, Karnataka sees most cases since Covid outbreak

Even in the first wave, the highest number of cases reported was 10,947 on October 7, 2020. 

Published: 15th April 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 11,265 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday, Karnataka saw the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. Even in the first wave, the highest number of cases reported was 10,947 on October 7, 2020. This is also a huge jump from the 8,778 cases reported on Tuesday, a 1.03 per cent day-wise hike, bringing the increasing positivity rate to 4.75 per cent. There were 38 deaths across the state, lesser than the 67 fatalities seen the day before. This takes the total death toll to 13,046.

According to the state health bulletin said 376 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 356 in Mysuru, 290 in Bidar, 245 in Tumakuru, 159 in Ballari, 140 in Dakshina Kannada, 132 in Hassan, 127 in Dharwad, 122 in Vijayapura, 116 in Kolar, 110 in Udupi and 107 in Belagavi.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at
KSR Railwaystation in Bengaluru | VINOD KUMAR T

Cases were also reported in Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Mandya, Raichur, Ramanagara and Shivamogga. With 4,364 discharges in the day, the total discharges came to 9,96,367, bringing the recovery rate to below 91 per cent (90.99 per cent). Active cases stood at 85,480 cases, with a 8.72 per cent growth, as opposed to April 13, when the growth rate was just 3.46 per cent.Bengaluru saw its highest number of cases in the second wave with 8,155 cases. 

Across the state 

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for a whopping 8,155 infections and 23 deaths on Wednesday
District health authorities in Vijayapura and Bagalkot test devotees returning from the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh  
Amidst the spate of rising cases, Mysuru’s tourism and hospitality sector has taken a hit, with the city seeing only 1,000 tourists in the last couple of days
District in-charge minister S T Somashekhar says Mysuru has sought 3.5 lakh additional vaccines
Positivity Rate in the state on Wednesday stood at 9.94% 

