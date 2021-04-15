Enough supply of Covid vaccine in Karnataka: Chief Secy

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state shows a rather alarming trend, the government is “well prepared” with an adequate supply of oxygen and the essential anti-viral drug Remdesivir. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Secretary (CS) P Ravi Kumar said that there was adequate stock of Remdesivir in government hospitals and there was no vaccine shortage.

“We have asked private hospitals to send us their requirement for Remdesivir and we will supply them from our stock as a makeshift arrangement,” said the CS. He ruled out black marketing of Remdesivir and said that the life-saving drug could only be supplied to hospitals and was not an over-the-counter drug.

“Our average daily requirement is 2.5 lakh doses of vaccine. As of now, we have adequate supply and we have asked the Centre to supply more vaccine doses,” he added.Kumar said that the government has also ramped up testing but people were not co-operating.

“Government cannot ask people to get tested. It is their responsibility to get tested in case they have symptoms or have been in touch with someone who has tested positive. It is in their interest and that of their family,” said the CS. He ruled out stricter restrictions and lockdown.

A 10-day night curfew has been imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar from April 10 to 20 between 10pm and 5am to control the spread of the virus.Responding to a query on delayed RT-PCR reports, Kumar said the government has posted two data entry operators in each testing centre to enter and upload the reports on time. “We are ensuring that those who test positive get timely reports so that they can seek immediate medical treatment and can self-isolate,” he added.

The CS said that the response from private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for Covid patients has been encouraging. “They are not hiding their beds. Two private hospitals in Bengaluru have so far tied up with hotels to accommodate Covid patients, who are stable and may not require hospitalisation,” he added. Kumar said that the Centre has agreed to give 1,000 ventilators to Karnataka to help treat severely-ill patients.

“According to medical experts, cases in the state will peak in the first week of May. We are ready to handle the situation but people’s cooperation is a must,” added Kumar.