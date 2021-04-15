STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt warns of action against hospitals that don't reserve 50% beds for COVID patients

"The government cannot keep quiet if COVID patients are denied treatment. I once again appeal to private hospitals to cooperate with the government," said Health Minister Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Private hospitals in Bengaluru have been instructed to reserve 50 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients but have reserved only 15-20 percent, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar on Thursday, warning that strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate with the government. Government hospitals in Bengaluru have also been instructed to reserve more beds for COVID patients, he said.

Presently, 300 beds are available in Victoria for COVID patients and this will be increased to 500 shortly. 300 beds in Bowring, 150 in Charaka, 100 beds in HSIS GHOSHA and 100 beds in KC General Hospital will be reserved within two weeks.

"Only critical non-COVID patients who need hospitalisation should be treated in hospitals. The government cannot keep quiet if COVID patients are denied treatment. I once again appeal to private hospitals to cooperate with the government. Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has been kept reserved for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza Like Illness related cases," said Sudhakar, adding that private hospitals can arrange COVID Care Centres at hotels.

400 doctors have been transferred from the Medical Education department to the Health department. The Minister said he discussed the issue of overburdened crematoriums with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner.

14-15 fatalities were reported on Wednesday and all of them were sent to a single crematorium since they were COVID cases. That is the reason for congestion, he clarified.

Speaking on the KMC registration issue of MBBS students, he said rural service is mandatory for all medical students. Some students have appealed in the court.

"We understand the plight of students and the government has taken the decision in favour of them. They are permitted to work elsewhere till they are recruited. They have been asked to get clearance from the legal department as well," he added.

TAC report to CM BSY soon

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee will be submitting its report on increasing COVID cases and containment measures. The report will be handed over to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and he will take a decision after a detailed discussion with leaders in an all-party meeting including cabinet members.

