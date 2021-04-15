STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pharmacist demands probe into black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

S Shivakumar said that a vial of Hetero brand was being sold between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 as opposed to the government set price of Rs 1500 to Rs 2000

Published: 15th April 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Remdesivir

Shivakumar said he complained to the Assistant Drug Controller (ADC) about black marketing three days ago but received no response (File Photo)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

Harsha Medicals and General Stores, a unit of MS Ramaiah Harsha Hospitals in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, wrote on Thursday to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other officials, complaining against drug control officials regarding the black marketing of Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The managing partner S Shivakumar said that a vial of Hetero brand was being sold between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 as opposed to the government set price of Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. He sought a probe by the CBI/CCB/CID followed by legal action, as well as ensuring the availability of stock at lower prices to save lives.

ALSO READ: Remdesivir costs a bomb in Bengaluru as black-marketing begins amidst shortage

"I am apologetic to inform you that C and F (Clearing and Forwarding) agents and wholesale dealers are not supplying the Remdesivir injection required for the treatment of the coronavirus. The Remdesivir injection is an essential drug and is required for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19, who are admitted in hospitals. The drug effectively helps in saving lives and also acts in reducing the death rate as a result of COVID-19," an excerpt of the letter stated.

"We have also enquired for the injection from the past 10 days to which they have been replying with no stock. I was made aware of the fact that certain people are selling the injection in the black market illegally. For your reference, the injections of Hetero- Remdesivir 100 mg of 20 ml, COVIFOR, batch no. REM1210034, which is to be sold for Rs 1500 to 2000, is being sold for Rs 15000 to 25000. Hence, kindly enquire and verify about other batches of the injections as well," he added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shivakumar said that he received only 12 vials in the last 10 days at his medical store. He said he complained to the Assistant Drug Controller (ADC) about black marketing three days ago but received no response.

"Are drug control officials hand in glove with agents? They are not willing to solve the problem. I have the documents with me and can share it with the police if they investigate the black marketing of Remdesivir," Shivakumar said.

He also addressed the letter to the Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary, Jawaid Akhtar, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood, Health Minister Sudhakar and Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
remdesivir COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp