Pharmacist demands probe into black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

Harsha Medicals and General Stores, a unit of MS Ramaiah Harsha Hospitals in Nelamangala, Bengaluru, wrote on Thursday to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other officials, complaining against drug control officials regarding the black marketing of Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19.

The managing partner S Shivakumar said that a vial of Hetero brand was being sold between Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 as opposed to the government set price of Rs 1500 to Rs 2000. He sought a probe by the CBI/CCB/CID followed by legal action, as well as ensuring the availability of stock at lower prices to save lives.

"I am apologetic to inform you that C and F (Clearing and Forwarding) agents and wholesale dealers are not supplying the Remdesivir injection required for the treatment of the coronavirus. The Remdesivir injection is an essential drug and is required for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19, who are admitted in hospitals. The drug effectively helps in saving lives and also acts in reducing the death rate as a result of COVID-19," an excerpt of the letter stated.

"We have also enquired for the injection from the past 10 days to which they have been replying with no stock. I was made aware of the fact that certain people are selling the injection in the black market illegally. For your reference, the injections of Hetero- Remdesivir 100 mg of 20 ml, COVIFOR, batch no. REM1210034, which is to be sold for Rs 1500 to 2000, is being sold for Rs 15000 to 25000. Hence, kindly enquire and verify about other batches of the injections as well," he added.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shivakumar said that he received only 12 vials in the last 10 days at his medical store. He said he complained to the Assistant Drug Controller (ADC) about black marketing three days ago but received no response.

"Are drug control officials hand in glove with agents? They are not willing to solve the problem. I have the documents with me and can share it with the police if they investigate the black marketing of Remdesivir," Shivakumar said.

He also addressed the letter to the Health and Family Welfare Department's Additional Chief Secretary, Jawaid Akhtar, Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar, Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood, Health Minister Sudhakar and Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant.