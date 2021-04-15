Take strict measures to contain Covid spread: Opposition urges govt 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, opposition parties have urged the State government to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, and not impose another lockdown.

Hitting out at the government, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “The government did not listen to us all these days and took decisions according to its whims and fancies. Now that the crisis has crossed the threshold, they have called us.” He, however, said they will attend the meeting.

Saying that people had suffered during the lockdown imposed earlier, Shivakumar said there is no need for it again, and the government must take precautionary measures.In a series of tweets, former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy said they will extend all support to the State government on containing Covid in Karnataka.

“The government has not taken any measures to provide basic amenities, including beds and medicines. It should have kept medicines in stock. Without doing this, it makes no sense to call a meeting,” he said.