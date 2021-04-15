Why shouldn’t I aspire to be CM?: Basanagouda Yatnal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Training his guns once again on Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former union minister and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “The state will witness big developments, like a change of guard, a day after polling this weekend.”

Yatnal was addressing a gathering after taking part in an event to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar in the city on Wednesday. “I don’t wish to make any statement on this particular issue till polling is over, as it might affect the victory of the party,” he said.

Asked whether he is in the race for the Chief Minister’s post, Yatnal said, “People involved in corruption and land mafia are now at the helm of affairs. I have neither been involved in such misappropriation nor are there any corruption charges against me. If the party high command blesses me with the CM’s post, I will work like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

“I will end gunda raj, appeasement of minorities and ensure a corruption-free state. My government will be the replica of Uttar Pradesh’s BJP government. I also assure the high command that under my leadership, the saffron party will will in 150 assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly polls. Elected members in North Karnataka, specifically from Vijayapura, are capable of being the next CM and none have a black mark on their political careers. In my three decade-long political career, no one has pointed towards me as a corrupt politician, why shouldn’t I be an aspirant for the leader of the state?” he said.

Night Curfew

Urging CM B S Yediyurappa to act quickly on the surge in Covid cases, Yatnal said, “It seems that the CM is not serious about the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Even vehicles that enter the state from Maharashtra are not being inspected properly. So, the government should take necessary measures to prevent the virus from spreading. It should also take a scientific approach to fight the pandemic.”