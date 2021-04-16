STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After voting, Covid control with random tests

If the number of public meetings and road shows attended by a large number of people is anything to go by, the situation looks grim.

State BJP unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Housing Minister V Somanna participate in a road show at Basavakalyan on Thursday, the last day of open campaign | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Among the three election-bound districts, Bidar is reporting a high number of cases. In Basavakalyan constituency, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre tested positive. Webcasting facility, micro-observers and videographers arranged at poll booths

As the high-voltage campaigning for the April 17 bypolls to two Assembly segments and the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat ended on Thursday and focus shifts to door-to-door canvassing, large gatherings and road shows held over the last few days are now under the scanner as they are likely to add to the surge in Covid-19 numbers and slow down efforts to contain its spread in the state.

The State Health Department will be conducting random tests in Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Maski (in Raichur) and Basavakalayan (in Bidar) Assembly segments after April 17 to assess the situation. “We will come to know about the impact (of big gatherings during electioneering) after a week or ten days. Intensive tests will be done in those places after the elections to assess the situation,” a senior officer in the Health Department told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

If the number of public meetings and road shows attended by a large number of people is anything to go by, the situation looks grim. Guidelines issued by the Election Commission and the Health Department to contain the spread of the viral infection were barely followed at most of the rallies. Several senior leaders, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy campaigned for their party candidates in the bypolls. Even on Thursday, most senior leaders took part in road shows.

Among the three election-bound districts, Bidar is reporting a high number of cases. On an average, 280-plus cases were reported daily for the last seven days. On Thursday, the district reported 363 new cases. Belagavi and Raichur are reporting around 60-80 cases a day for the last few days. On Thursday, Belagavi reported 135 cases and Raichur 48.

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar said they are conducting around 2,500 tests per day. “After the second wave started, we have issued a direction to ensure that for each positive patient, we test 50 contacts and we are ensuring that a minimum of 30 contacts are tested.” The district administration booked over 40 cases for for violating Covid norms.

CASH FLOW: BJP DEMANDS ACTION AGAINST CONG LEADERS
Bengaluru: BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar on Thursday urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Congress leaders for allegedly distributing money to voters in Maski. He alleged that Rs 2,000 each was given to some voters. “The EC must order a probe into the distribution of money,” Kumar said, and released video fof a person allegedly distributing money.  Meanwhile, Congress leaders urged EC to take action against a police sub-inspector who allegedly helped local BJP leaders transport money in the constituency. 
 

