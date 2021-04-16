STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fear grows over Covid-infected Yediyurappa's recent meetings with leaders, seers

Published: 16th April 2021 09:57 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BIJAPUR: Despite having the symptoms of fever and fatigue, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had on Wednesday and Thursday attended political meetings in Gokak and Belagavi surrounded by many politicians and seers.

The CM met at least 70 Lingayat seers including Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji at Hukkeri Hiremath in Belagavi on Thursday morning before he left for the political meetings in Belagavi which is going to the bypolls.

The CM also attended the Dhanwantari Homa, a religious ritual at Hukkeri Hiremath, in the presence of Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swamiji and a host of BJP leaders.

ALSO READ | Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19 for second time, admitted to Bengaluru hospital

On Wednesday, the CM attended a public meeting at Arabhavi before holding a roadshow as part of the bypoll campaign. According to sources, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, who joined the CM at the campaign in Arabhavi, also has tested positive for Covid on Friday.

In the road-show held by him at the Belagavi South assembly segment, the CM was joined by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former CM Jagadish Shettar, Ministers Umesh Katti, and Murugesh Nirani, MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, and BJP leader MB Zirli.

The CM abandoned the road-show midway after he felt uneasiness due to fever and fatigue. He left for the UK-27 hotel where he was staying since his arrival in Belagavi.

According to sources, at least 40 employees of the hotel were asked to undergo Covid testing and the entire hotel was sanitised.

Following the incident, Minister Umesh Katti decided to isolate himself for the next five days as he stayed close with the CM on both days.

