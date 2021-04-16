Karnataka records 14,859 new COVID-19 infections, active cases breach 1-lakh mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Friday recorded 14,859 new COVID-19 cases, with 78 deaths and 4031 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases are now at 1,124,509 and toll at 13,190. The state has reached one million discharges so far with the total recoveries reaching 10,03,985.

The state also breached the one-lakh active cases mark on Friday.

Karnataka is on the fourth spot in the country in terms of active cases, after Maharashtra which has 6,38,034 active cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,50,676 active cases, Chattisgarh at 1,21,769 active cases and Karnataka with 107315 active cases.

Bengaluru urban continues to be on the limelight recording the highest number of covid cases amongst the districts. The city recorded 9917 new positive cases and the total positive are now 5,22,438 with 57 covid deaths.

Bengaluru urban now has 79,616 active cases, is one of the many cities in the country which have high active cases.

In Maharashtra, Pune has the highest active cases 1,16,665, followed by Mumbai with 84,738, Thane at 84,038 and Nagpur at 71,539.

The positivity rate of the day for the state shot up to 11.11%, however, the case fatality rate of the day was low at 0.52%.