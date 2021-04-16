STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka records 14,859 new COVID-19 infections, active cases breach 1-lakh mark

The positivity rate of the day for the state shot up to 11.11%, however, the case fatality rate of the day was low at 0.52%.

Published: 16th April 2021 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes swab samples from train passengers at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru on Wednesday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state on Friday recorded 14,859 new COVID-19 cases, with 78 deaths and 4031 discharges in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases are now at 1,124,509 and toll at 13,190. The state has reached one million discharges so far with the total recoveries reaching 10,03,985.

The state also breached the one-lakh active cases mark on Friday.

Karnataka is on the fourth spot in the country in terms of active cases, after Maharashtra which has 6,38,034 active cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,50,676 active cases, Chattisgarh at 1,21,769 active cases and Karnataka with 107315 active cases.

Bengaluru urban continues to be on the limelight recording the highest number of covid cases amongst the districts. The city recorded 9917 new positive cases and the total positive are now 5,22,438 with 57 covid deaths.

Bengaluru urban now has 79,616 active cases, is one of the many cities in the country which have high active cases.

In Maharashtra, Pune has the highest active cases 1,16,665, followed by Mumbai with 84,738, Thane at 84,038 and Nagpur at 71,539.

The positivity rate of the day for the state shot up to 11.11%, however, the case fatality rate of the day was low at 0.52%.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka coronavirus Bengaluru
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp