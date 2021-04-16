Superstar Yash invokes dad’s travails, empathises with striking transport employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada actor Yash on Thursday took to social media to empathise with the employees of the four state-run transport corporations who are on an indefinite strike, but he also appealed to them to end the strike. The ‘Rocking Star’ also appealed to the State Government to resolve the employees’ issues.

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka State Transport Employees’ Federation, which he posted on a social media platform, Yash said that he understands their problems since he too is the son of a transport corporation bus driver. He recalled instances of his father rushing through breakfast early in the morning and reasoning that if he got late, then many of his passengers would miss their trains or would get late for their work. He said that this would not just not be his memory, but that of many other families also. And citizens are witness to this dedication of the drivers also, he quoted.

KSRTC employees on a candlelight vigil in Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru | EXPRESS

He wrote that he is aware of issues like low wages, lack of leaves and holidays, long working hours and overtime. The difficulties of the state and that of the citizens, who are facing hardship due to lack of public transport, are also to be taken into account. “I have made an attempt to reach out to Transport Minister Laxman Savadi to help him understand the difficulties faced by the transport employees. What was comforting was the level of knowledge the minister had about the issues plaguing the transport employees. He has given me an assurance that he will speak to the Chief Minister and address the issues, most importantly salary disparity,” Yash wrote.

He also stated that creating a new problem is not the solution to an existing problem and that an open mind and honest talks will throw up a solution. He also appealed to the employees to leave behind all dissent and move forward with cooperation.

In the meantime, the unions continued with their agitation. Some miscreants also damaged buses as early as 6 am in Yelahanka. In some places, the union members and striking workers held candlelight protests to draw the attention of the government and citizens.According to transport department officials, the operations at 7 pm were 2,006 KSRTC buses, 707 BMTC, 786 NEKRTC and 664 NWKRTC buses, accounting for a total of 4143 buses operating. The transport department also filed 31 FIRs against 110 employees.