STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Superstar Yash invokes dad’s travails, empathises with striking transport employees

He wrote that he is aware of issues like low wages, lack of leaves and holidays, long working hours and overtime.

Published: 16th April 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Yash in 'KGF'.

Sandalwood actor Yash

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada actor Yash on Thursday took to social media to empathise with the employees of the four state-run transport corporations who are on an indefinite strike, but he also appealed to them to end the strike. The ‘Rocking Star’ also appealed to the State Government to resolve the employees’ issues.

In a letter addressed to the Karnataka State Transport Employees’ Federation, which he posted on a social media platform, Yash said that he understands their problems since he too is the son of a transport corporation bus driver. He recalled instances of his father rushing through breakfast early in the morning and reasoning that if he got late, then many of his passengers would miss their trains or would get late for their work. He said that this would not just not be his memory, but that of many other families also. And citizens are witness to this dedication of the drivers also, he quoted.

KSRTC employees on a candlelight vigil in Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru | EXPRESS

He wrote that he is aware of issues like low wages, lack of leaves and holidays, long working hours and overtime. The difficulties of the state and that of the citizens, who are facing hardship due to lack of public transport, are also to be taken into account. “I have made an attempt to reach out to Transport Minister Laxman Savadi to help him understand the difficulties faced by the transport employees. What was comforting was the level of knowledge the minister had about the issues plaguing the transport employees. He has given me an assurance that he will speak to the Chief Minister and address the issues, most importantly salary disparity,” Yash wrote.

He also stated that creating a new problem is not the solution to an existing problem and that an open mind and honest talks will throw up a solution. He also appealed to the employees to leave behind all dissent and move forward with cooperation.

In the meantime, the unions continued with their agitation. Some miscreants also damaged buses as early as 6 am in Yelahanka. In some places, the union members and striking workers held candlelight protests to draw the attention of the government and citizens.According to transport department officials, the operations at 7 pm were 2,006 KSRTC buses, 707 BMTC, 786 NEKRTC and 664 NWKRTC buses, accounting for a total of 4143 buses operating. The transport department also filed 31 FIRs against 110 employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transport employees transport strike Yash Kannada actor
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp