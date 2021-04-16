Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19 for second time, admitted to Bengaluru hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who chaired an emergency meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka on Friday morning, has tested positive for the virus.

This is the second time he is testing positive for COVID-19 -- the first occasion was in August last year. Earlier this year, the 78-year-old had taken a shot of Covaxin.

He was initially admitted to a hospital after complaints of fever before being shifted to Manipal Hospitals.

Yediyurappa had been campaigning for the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka till Thursday evening and had fallen ill three days ago. He tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago but continued to suffer from fever.

On Friday, after the meeting, the Chief Minister was taken to MS Ramaiah hospital near his residence. He was admitted there at noon. The CM who goes for a regular check-up at MS Ramiah every month went to see the doctor after developing uneasiness and was advised to get admitted.

Sources from the CMO said he was tested again for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.

Yediyurappa was hospitalised for a week in 2020 when he was infected with COVID-19.

ALSO READ | Down with fever, BSY leaves Belagavi bypoll roadshow midway