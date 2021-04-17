Belagavi LS bypoll: Candidates hold last-minute campaigning

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As the high-voltage campaign for the bypoll to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat by all political parties, braving the critical Covid situation, came to an end, hectic door-to-door visits by both Congress and BJP candidates and their associates were brisk throughout Friday in several parts of the constituency.Starting at 9 am on Friday, KPCC working president and Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi visited religious places of different communities and many villages in rural Gokak and Arabhavi Assembly segments.

On the mood of the people and the prevailing political trend in the constituency, he said that both BJP and Congress will certainly get a minimum of 5 lakh votes each which are the “fixed votes” in the constituency.

“But in addition, we will get around 2 lakh votes more, given the response I got from all the eight Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency over the last few days of campaigning,” he added.

BJP candidate Mangala Angadi too toured several areas of the constituency in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters.

Even as the Covid situation is reaching the boiling point in Mumbai, former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Belagavi from Mumbai during the final hours of campaigning and held a public event in at Hindalga.

Mangala Angadi had a grand event at KK Kop village, her husband’s native place.The MES camp, headed by candidate Shubham Shelke, also had hectic campaigning to attract voters in the Marathi-majority areas of Belagavi. Several top MES leaders too joined him. Satish Jarkiholi held bike rallies in several villages of Gokak Assembly segment in the last few hours.