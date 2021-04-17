COVID-19 spike, thick fog lead to low voter turnout in Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, the voter turnout for the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha seat has been low since morning on Saturday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at most of the polling booths in eight assembly segments covered by the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency to make way for peaceful and smooth voting.

In an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, voters are being made to undergo temperature screening and given sanitisers before they enter the booths. The voter turnout has been slow ever since it took off at 7 am.

For the first two to three hours, a thick fog enveloped many parts of the district preventing people from coming out to vote.

The BJP candidate, Mangala Angadi, exercised her franchise along with her daughters Shradha and Spoorti at a booth in Vishveshwaraya Nagar in Belagavi while Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi voted at Gokak.