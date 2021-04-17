Punish traffickers of Remdesivir: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Take strict action against those involved in black marketing of Remdesivir,” Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the police top brass during a meeting here on Friday. DG&IGP Praveen Sood, ADGPs and other senior officers were present at the meeting. Bommai told the police officers that there have been many complaints of the life-saving drug being sold in the black market and it should be stopped.

He asked them to list out stockists, distributors and storage points to find out where the leakage is happening. He asked the officers to file FIRs and take strict action against those indulging in black marketing.

On migrants coming into Karnataka from Maharashtra, Kerala and other neighbouring states, he said they are working with the health ministry to ensure that there are sufficient testing centres along the borders to test those entering Karnataka. He said RT-PCR test is must for all those entering the state.

On the night curfew, he said people’s cooperation is important.

On the vulnerability of the police force and their families, he said about 450 police family members have tested Covid-positive. Essential treatment is being given to those infected from among the police, Fire, Home guard and Prison services. An officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police has been given the responsibility to ensure that police personnel and families are looked after.