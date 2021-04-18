17k new Covid cases as Karnataka battles bed shortage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as it is grappling with oxygen supply, ICU beds, ventilators and Remdesivir doses for Covid-19 patients, Karnataka on Saturday logged its biggest single-day spike so far at 17,489 new cases an increase of 2,630 cases over Friday’s figures.

Bengaluru Urban district, which has been driving the spike in numbers, saw a whopping 11,404 fresh cases, even as it struggles with its health infrastructure. Ironically, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, could not get a bed for himself at Manipal Hospital and had to shift to another hospital despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar’s intervention. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who was in the thick of campaigning for the Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls, too tested positive for the virus.

People wait in the observation room after

getting vaccinated at KC General Hospital

in Bengaluru | shriram bn

Positivity rate too sees big jump

The positivity rate for the state too saw a big jump on Saturday, touching 12.20 per cent, close to the 12.54 per cent mark registered on September 27, 2020, during the peak of the first wave. The number of deaths too saw an increase, with 80 succumbing on Saturday, against 78 on Friday.

However, Bengaluru Urban district witnessed fewer deaths at 43. On Friday, the district had recorded 57 deaths. With this, the death toll in the state has touched 13,270. In a worrying trend, the recovery rate too has been falling consistently, dropping to below 89 per cent on Saturday.

The state now has 1,19,160 active cases. Dr C N Manjunath, Director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, had earlier predicted that Bengaluru alone could very soon see 25,000 fresh cases per day if the virus spread is not contained.

“We had predicted 10,000 cases at the peak of the second wave, but we are seeing that now itself,” he told TNIE. Among other districts, Mysuru reported 811 cases and Kalaburgi reported 560 cases. Tumakuru (507), Ballari (355), Dakshina Kannada (309) and Bidar (359) were the other high case-load districts.