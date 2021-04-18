STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: No shortage of medical oxygen in state, says Karnataka minister K Sudhakar

He said that the Centre has given approval for 300 tonnes of oxygen in addition to 800 tonnes production capacity presently available in the state.

Published: 18th April 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:47 PM

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: There is no shortage of medical oxygen in Karnataka, said state health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday as COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, adding that industries have assured a supply of sufficient quantity whenever required.

"There is no dearth of oxygen in the state. Zonal officers have been deployed to manage the issue and the Centre has given approval for 300 tonnes of oxygen in addition to 800 tonnes production capacity presently available in the state," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday after inspecting SAKRA hospital, Dr Sudhakar said, "The inspection was to check whether the hospitals are complying with government orders to reserve 50 per cent beds for COVID patients. Manipal hospital has not provided 50 per cent beds. Strict instructions have been given to the hospital. Legal action will be initiated if they fail to obey the orders. Let us not land in such a situation."

He further said that private hospitals are facing a shortage of infrastructure and human resources. "We are considering all the issues while managing it. There may be shortcomings, but we are trying to address all issues. We are prioritizing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and other drugs. An increase in beds and temporary arrangements in hotels are being made," Sudhakar said.

He further said that there will be an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss tougher and more stringent measures necessary to control the second wave.

Karnataka reported 19,067 new COVID-19 cases, 4,603 discharges and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are now a total of 11,61,065 positive cases, including 10,14,152 recoveries, 13,351 deaths and 1,33,543 active cases.

