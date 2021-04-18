Organisers have to take permission to book halls for events as Covid restrictions kick in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that people follow Covid guidelines while organising events, the state government has now made it mandatory to avail permission from authorities for booking choultries, or wedding halls, for any events or ceremonies, including weddings. Organisers have to collect a pass from the local authorities.

Speaking to reporters after over a two-and-half-hour video conference with the deputy commissioners and senior district officials, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the directive will not apply to those who have already booked choultries and they can go ahead by following restrictions that are already in place. It will be applicable for new bookings from henceforth.

Ashoka said that temple fairs will not be allowed. Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police have to visit such places and convince people against holding temple fairs. The DCs and SPs will be held responsible if fairs are held, he added.

Prior to holding any events or ceremonies in convention centres or halls, organisers have to inform the commissioners or tahasildar, who will issue them a pass for a number of people, who can attend such events. As per the Covid guidelines, a maximum of 100 people can attend indoor events and 200 for outdoor functions, said Ashoka and added that any marriage halls violating the norms will face action.

In the last few days, the state government has announced a number of restrictions to contain the Covid spread and has also been emphasising strict enforcement of the guidelines.

Revenue Minister to chair meet tomorrow

With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa undergoing Covid treatment at a private hospital, Revenue Minister R Ashoka will chair a meeting of parliament members and legislators on Monday to discuss the Covid situation in Bengaluru. “As directed by the CM, a meeting of MPs and legislators, chaired by the revenue minister, will be held at 3 pm on Monday, to discuss the Covid situation,” said a statement.

No entry sans permission at soudhas

The state government has imposed restrictions on the entry of visitors to Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha.Only those with prior permission can visit offices in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and the MS Building and only after 3.30 pm.