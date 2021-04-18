STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Organisers have to take permission to book halls for events as Covid restrictions kick in

Ashoka said that temple fairs will not be allowed. Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police have to visit such places and convince people against holding temple fairs.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Health Minister K Sudhakar at a Covid review meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that people follow Covid guidelines while organising events, the state government has now made it mandatory to avail permission from authorities for booking choultries, or wedding halls, for any events or ceremonies, including weddings. Organisers have to collect a pass from the local authorities.

Speaking to reporters after over a two-and-half-hour video conference with the deputy commissioners and senior district officials, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the directive will not apply to those who have already booked choultries and they can go ahead by following restrictions that are already in place. It will be applicable for new bookings from henceforth.

Ashoka said that temple fairs will not be allowed. Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police have to visit such places and convince people against holding temple fairs. The DCs and SPs will be held responsible if fairs are held, he added.

Prior to holding any events or ceremonies in convention centres or halls, organisers have to inform the commissioners or tahasildar, who will issue them a pass for a number of people, who can attend such events.  As per the Covid guidelines, a maximum of 100 people can attend indoor events and 200 for outdoor functions, said Ashoka and added that any marriage halls violating the norms will face action.
In the last few days, the state government has announced a number of restrictions to contain the Covid spread and has also been emphasising strict enforcement of the guidelines.  

Revenue Minister to chair meet tomorrow
With Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa undergoing Covid treatment at a private hospital, Revenue Minister R Ashoka will chair a meeting of parliament members and legislators on Monday to discuss the Covid situation in Bengaluru. “As directed by the CM, a meeting of MPs and legislators, chaired by the revenue minister, will be held at 3 pm on Monday, to discuss the Covid situation,” said a statement. 

No entry sans permission at soudhas 
The state government has imposed restrictions on the entry of visitors to Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha.Only those with prior permission can visit offices in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and the MS Building and only after 3.30 pm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid restrictions COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp