Amid COVID surge in Karnataka, police chief issues new circular

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the second wave of Covid-19 surging in the state, and police personnel becoming soft targets, Karnataka DG & IGP Praveen Sood on Sunday issued a circular directing unit officers in charge to give priority to the well-being of their staff, and ensure all precautionary measures along with best medical care.

The circular reads that police personnel should follow standard protocol issued earlier, while dealing with investigation, including questioning, arrest and escorting the accused to court. All should wear masks, face shields and follow hand hygiene, apart from maintaining social distance.

In the circular, Sood mentioned 16 points and directed officers in charge to ensure that their staff who are 45 years and above, and their family members, are compulsorily vaccinated and all the staff have been directed to get tested frequently. Those who have symptoms and related ailments should be deputed on desk work only.

Regular awareness meetings have to be held by senior police officers and police personnel have to strictly follow guidelines issued by the Central and State governments. Officers in charge should work out three shifts to ensure their personnel get adequate rest. Sanitisation is mandatory for patrol vehicles and police station premises, and a separate meeting place has to be designated outside the premises for the visiting public.