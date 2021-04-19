BMTC driver injured after bus stoned 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of three threw stones on a BMTC bus, leaving its the driver with head injuries. The incident took place at Vigneshwaranagar bus stop in Kamakshipalya on Sunday evening. A Hoysala police team rushed to the spot and shifted the driver to hospital.

The injured has been identified as Nanjunde Gowda (43), a resident of Jalahalli. A senior police officer said that around 4.15 pm, the bus was heading towards Jalahalli, and three men hit it with stones. The front glass was damaged and the driver was injured.

The incident was caught on CCTV and the police have identified the accused. “Efforts are on to nab them. They were furious over the bus being operated during the ongoing protest by state transport corporation employees,” he said.