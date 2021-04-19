COVID-19: Follow govt order on beds, warns Health Minister Sudhakar; Karnataka mulls strict action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The response from private hospitals towards reserving 50 per cent beds for Covid patients has not been satisfactory, which could compel the government to initiate legal action against those failing to comply with the orders, warned Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

He inspected Manipal and Sakra Hospitals on Sunday and mentioned that Manipal Hospital had not provided 50 per cent of the beds. Strict instructions have been given to the hospital. Legal action will be initiated if they fail to obey the orders. Let us not land in such a situation, he said.

“Private hospitals are facing a shortage of infrastructure and human resources. We are considering all the issues while managing it. There may be shortcomings, but we are trying to address all issues. We are prioritising the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir and other drugs. Increase in beds and temporary arrangements in hotels are being made,” said Dr Sudhakar.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka have held an informal meeting to review the Covid situation in Bengaluru. It was discussed that tougher and more stringent measures are necessary in Bengaluru to control the second wave and these will be decided after an all-party meeting on Monday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take the decision after a detailed discussion with leaders.

BBMP notice to hospitals

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Sunday issued noticed to Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, Baptist Hospital, Aster CMI, Hebbal, Fortis Hospital and Vikram Hospital for not reserving 50 per cent of their beds for government referred COVID patients. “It has been observed that your hospital has not compiled with the directions of the government to notify and make available the mandated 50 per cent of the beds for government referred patients.

You are hereby directed to immediately comply for provision of the mandated number of beds within 48 hours and report the same to BBMP Commissioner, failing which action would be taken against your establishment,” an excerpt of the notice read. Signed by Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Commissioner, the letter directed the hospitals to update the SAST online portal with details of all government referred patients and private patients so that the actual COVID patient bed occupancy is reflected.

The establishments were also directed to give information about occupancy of the beds by non-COVID patients under various categories of beds. The above information was instructed to be handed over to Chief Health Officer, BBMP immediately within 24 hours.