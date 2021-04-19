Karnataka government set to postpone taluk and zilla panchayat elections amid COVID spike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa said the Karnataka government is planning to postpone the taluk and zilla panchayat elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A proposal to this effect is set to be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting. He said the government will recommend to the state election commission to postpone the elections.

The elections were due in May end. Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said they have been getting suggestions to postpone the taluk and zilla panchayat elections as COVID-19 cases are increasing. It will be discussed in the cabinet sub-committee and then placed before the cabinet.

"These elections involve at least 3.5 crore people which is not advisable at present," he added.