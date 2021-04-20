STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cooperation between states and Centre must to fight pandemic: Bommai

The Home Minister said that the state is facing a big challenge as the pandemic is at its peak in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested Covid positive (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Better coordination among states as well as between states and the Centre is necessary as there are many commonalities in challenges faced by different states fighting the Covid pandemic, Karnataka Home and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. Participating in a videoconference of Assembly Speakers and Parliamentary Affairs Ministers of states, Bommai said that the Covid spread in the second wave is much faster compared to the first wave due to the double mutant virus.

“We are facing a greater challenge, but with last year’s experience, we are now well equipped in terms of beds in government and private hospitals as well in terms of tracking, tracing and treatment,” he said. The meet was organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to discuss the Covid situation. Bommai said that Karnataka is one of the states that has been conducting the highest number of tests with around 1.5 lakh tests a day. Within the next two to three days, it will be increased to 2 lakh tests per day, he added. The Home Minister said that the state is facing a big challenge as the pandemic is at its peak in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Kerala.

Karnataka is insisting that people travelling from the neighbouring states carry RTPCR reports. “We are determined to ensure that those with Covid are not allowed to enter our state,” he said. On the vaccination drive in the state, Bommai said that Karnataka is among the top five states in the country with 69 lakh vaccinations.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishwe shwar He gde Kageri said that elected representatives play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic by creating awareness about protocols and encouraging people to get vaccinated. “House committee meetings have been cancelled from April 24 onwards to enable legislators to stay in their constituencies to take all necessary measures to contain the Covid spread,” the Speaker added.

