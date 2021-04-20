STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC to state: Provide basic infra to anganawadis

Govt says 100 centres set up in slums, 350 in urban areas

Published: 20th April 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the State Government to file an affidavit setting out a time-line to implement the recommendations made by the experts committee, with regard to basic infrastructure to be provided to anganawadi centres in the state. Observing that the statistics about the status of anganawadis in the state showed a shocking state of affairs, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also directed the state government to ensure that adequate number of anganawadis are established in Bengaluru Urban district. 

The compliance report submitted by the State Government to the court disclosed that electricity connection was given to only 33,146 anganawadis, while 29,560 anganawadis were provided fans, out of a total 65,911 centres in the state. 

The report has also found that only 44,225 anaganawadi centres were provided with toilets. 
Referring to the statistics, the court noted that the experts committee has recommended that pure and warm drinking water be supplied to anganawadi centres. “We direct the State Government to take immediate steps and provide fans and toilets to all 65,911 anganawadi centres. In fact, the committee’s recommendation contemplated separate child-friendly toilets for boys, girls and disabled children,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the State Government has informed the court that it has sanctioned 100 anganawadi centres in slums and 350 such centres in urban areas out of its own funds. In addition, it was also informed that it has requested the Union Government to sanction 4,244 additional anganawadi centres across the state. The hearing was adjourned to June 11, 2021. 

