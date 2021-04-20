Mangaluru temple authorities booked for violating COVID-19 norms by holding chariot procession
Thousands of devotees from various corners had gathered for the procession and many were seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing
Published: 20th April 2021 05:48 PM | Last Updated: 20th April 2021 05:48 PM
Mangaluru tahsildar Guruprasad had issued a notice to the temple at Ullal three days ago seeking a reply. On Tuesday, Ullal police registered a case under the Epidemic Act and section 269 of the Indian Penal Code for organizing the jatrotsav violating the state government order.
As part of Brahmakalashotsav, the temple authorities had organised a chariot procession and 'hore kanike' on Monday. Thousands of devotees from various corners had gathered for the procession and many were seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.