Mangaluru temple authorities booked for violating COVID-19 norms by holding chariot procession

Express News Service

Earlier, on Monday, the tahsildar in Mulki had served a notice to Kateel temple authorities for violating COVID-19 guidelines by organising a chariot procession.

MANGALURU: The authorities of the Ullal Somanath temple near Mangaluru have been booked by the local police on charges of violating COVID-19 guidelines by organising a religious event in which thousands of devotees had participated.Mangaluru tahsildar Guruprasad had issued a notice to the temple at Ullal three days ago seeking a reply. On Tuesday, Ullal police registered a case under the Epidemic Act and section 269 of the Indian Penal Code for organizing the jatrotsav violating the state government order.As part of Brahmakalashotsav, the temple authorities had organised a chariot procession and 'hore kanike' on Monday. Thousands of devotees from various corners had gathered for the procession and many were seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.