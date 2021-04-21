STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Critical Covid patients from Bengaluru dash to Mysuru for beds

The dearth of beds and unavailability of ventilators and oxygen in Bengaluru has forced several patients to look to Mysuru for hospitalisation.

Published: 21st April 2021 05:33 AM

A healthcare worker prepares to collect a swab sample from a passenger at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: The dearth of beds and unavailability of ventilators and oxygen in Bengaluru has forced several patients to look to Mysuru for hospitalisation.In several multi and superspeciality hospitals in the city, infrastructure is coming under pressure as infected patients, especially the critically ill from Bengaluru, are rushing to Mysuru for oxygenated beds.

At a time when the second wave of Covid-19 is wreaking havoc across the state, there is a severe shortage of beds in Bengaluru, especially oxygenated ones, to treat critically-ill and SARI cases, as the capital is reporting a massive surge in cases.“Many are getting admitted here. Even non-Covid patients who are referred by doctors from Bengaluru are making inquiries for beds here in the past three days,” said a staffer of a private hospital.

Asked about this, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said as there is a shortage of beds in Bengaluru, many patients who have easy access to Mysuru or have relatives here, are trying to get hospitalised in Mysuru. “Many late admissions and risky cases are coming to us. We can’t restrict people from coming here but are only worried about deaths as many who have low oxygen levels in transit get admitted and the death is reported here,” she said.

Even private ambulance service providers said they were getting calls from Bengaluru, inquiring if they were willing to shift a patient from Bengaluru to Mysuru.The trend has left health officials and the district administration worried as the district has reported nearly 40 deaths in the past week, which also comprises patients from Bengaluru and other neighbouring districts.

