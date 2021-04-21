STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fintech startup staffer held for Rs 1.92 crore fraud

The company in its annual audit for the financial year 2020-21 had traced embezzlement of Rs 1.92 crore and an internal investigation was launched into the matter.

Published: 21st April 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment

Image for representation (File Image)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An employee of a fintech startup has been accused of swindling Rs 1.92 crore in funds belonging to the company and its customers. An internal probe revealed that he had used the money to clear his debts and on online betting.

The firm has lodged a police complaint.Vivek Sequeira (33), a graduate hailing from Mangaluru, was working as a Customer Success Lead in the Customer Grievance and Complaints Department with the fintech startup with its head office in Koramangala 4th Block, since June 2019.

Police said Shishir Shandilya, an associate director of the HR department, has filed a formal complaint on April 16. The company in its annual audit for the financial year 2020-21 had traced embezzlement of Rs 1.92 crore and an internal investigation was launched into the matter.

“They had found that the money that was supposed to be transferred from one customer to the another was swindled by Sequeira. In a span of 11 months, from June 2020 to April 2021, Sequeira had transferred Rs 1.92 crore in multiple transactions to three of his accounts with two private banks,” the police said.

“After his role was established in the fraud, he was questioned by the management and he has told them that he raised several loans from various banks, but unable to repay them. Hence, he had committed the offence and had used the money to clear debts. Besides, he also admitted to having spent the money on online betting, causing a huge loss to his employer and customers,” a police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fintech
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp