Five killed on spot as van collides head-on with lorry in Karnataka

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Five labourers who were traveling in a tempo died on the spot when it collided head-on with a lorry near Kollur village of Shahapur taluk on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Ayyamma (42), Sharanama (40), Kasimbee (38), Bhmbai (43) and Devendrama (70).

All the deceased were from Munumutagi village of Wadagera taluk and were going to Devadurga taluk of Raichur district for work in the field. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

Three others who sustained injuries have been admitted to hospital. Shahapur Police have registered a case.