Give COVID-19 RT-PCR test results in 24 hours: Karnataka government

Sources said that there have been rising complaints about delay in getting the test results, in some cases upto three to four days.

Published: 21st April 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday directed labs and testing agencies in the state to give the RT-PCR test results within 24-hours after collecting samples. It also instructed that the test results be updated on the ICMR portal.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Jawaid Akhtar, in an order, pointed to the Karnataka High Court's direction to the government in this regard in the wake of the rampant spread of the second wave of coronavirus in the state. "Along with giving the RT-PCR test results within 24 hours, the information should also be updated on the ICMR portal," he said.

Sources said that there have been rising complaints about delay in getting the test results, in some cases upto three to four days. The High Court had on Saturday directed the state government to issue necessary instructions to the authorities and laboratories to give results at the earliest and not later than 24 hours.

Comments

