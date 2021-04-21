STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka sees record jump in Covid cases again

Karnataka on Tuesday added a whopping 21,794 Covid cases to its tally, even as the state's positivity rate went over 5 per cent, while recording the highest day's deaths at 149.

Published: 21st April 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Tuesday added a whopping 21,794 Covid cases to its tally, even as the state’s positivity rate went over 5 per cent, while recording the highest day’s deaths at 149.With this big jump in the number of cases, the state’s tally now stands at 11,98,644, witnessing a 1.85 per cent growth from Monday’s tally of 11,76,850.

Bengaluru too recorded its highest day’s addition at 13,782 new cases, bringing up the tally to 5,70,035.
This is the record highest addition to the tally since the pandemic broke out in the state on March 8, 2020. To understand how more intensely the second wave of this pandemic is raging compared to the first in the state, the highest single-day addition statewide then was 10,947 on October 7, 2020, while close to double of that was recorded on Tuesday.

The state’s positivity rate stands at 5.02 per cent against Monday’s 4.96 per cent even as the recovery rate fell further to 85.58 per cent against the previous day’s 86.77 per cent. The recovery rate has been plummeting since January-end after witnessing a high of 98.06 per cent on January 30, when the first wave was considerably weakening.

Karnataka’s active cases rose to 1,59,158 from 1,42,084 on Monday, and the state is ranked third among states with the highest number of patients currently under treatment,.

