Longer night curfew, weekend curbs in Karnataka amid Covid spike

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government on Tuesday announced weekend and night curfews across the State which will be in effect from Wednesday till May 4. These measures, to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state, come with more stringent protocols and restrictions coupled with a near-total clampdown on weekends.

The night curfew, which was enforced in seven district headquarters between 10 pm and 5 am has been extended to the entire state and will now be in force from 9 pm to 6 am. The weekend curfew will be in force from 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday during which even grocery stores, vegetable, meat, milk shops will function only between 6 am and 10 am. The stringent measures came hours after Governor Vajubhai Vala chaired an all-party meeting and green-signalled a full lockdown, if necessary.

Following PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to state governments that lockdowns should be the last resort, Karnataka has refrained from total clampdown, but chose to implement weekend curfews and extend night curfews. “The Covid situation in Karnataka has reached severe proportions, forcing the government to take stringent actions. We have no option but to enforce strict restrictions,” said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Soon after the all-party meeting, the Home Minister had hinted at the possibility of severe restrictions. Hours later, the new guidelines were issued.An order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said gyms, cinema halls, schools, colleges, shopping malls will remain shut till May 4. Stadiums and playgrounds can be open for practice and training purposes. All places of worship will remain closed, but rituals can continue. Hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to provide takeaway or delivery services. While construction activities are permitted during the week, it will be prohibited during the weekend curfew.

Industries have been allowed to function apart from essential service sectors like banks, medical and paramedical services, police, postal services, media, etc., with the condition that Covid-19 appropriate measures are adhered to. While all public transport will be open, the capacity has been capped at 50 per cent.