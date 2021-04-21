Mysuru library burnt case: Crowdfunded amount to be returned back

By Express News Service

MYSURU: After government came forward and announced rebuilding Syed Issaq's library which was set ablaze recently in Mysuru, a crowdfunding campaign launched by a techie which has garnered huge response from across the globe collecting nearly Rs 28 lakh will now be refunded.

Fathaheen Misbah, who set up an online fundraiser on popular crowdfunding site Keto.org to help Syed Issaq rebuild his library on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that the money contributed will be returned back to donors.

"As Govt has come forward & taken it upon themselves to execute this project, based on donor requests, we will be returning the valuable contributions to all donors.We have sent below update to @ketto yesterday, who are checking legalities," she tweeted.